AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Little Theatre Academy is putting on a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella from March 24 through April 2 at the Allen Shankles Mainstage, located at 2019 Civic Circle.

The 2013 Broadway revival of Cinderella follows the life of Ella as she lives as a personal servant to her stepmother and two stepsisters but everything changes when Ella bravely chooses to protect a friend from a difficult situation. Her kindness is rewarded with an “impossible” opportunity to attend a royal ball where Ella has a chance to meet Prince Topher, a prince trying to find himself and rule over the kingdom.

Tickets are $18 for ages 12 and up and $15 for people under 12 and you can reserve by phone at (806) 355-9991 or online at the Amarillo Little Theatre website.

In addition, visit the ALT website to find full dates and times for the Cinderella production.

