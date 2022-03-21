AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Theatre Academy is kicking off their newest production of “Tuck Everlasting” this weekend.

“Tuck Everlasting” is the Broadway adaptation of the 1975 novel with the same name. 11-year old Winnie Foster decides that her “good girl” life in Treegap could use a bit more adventure. So on a whim, she decides to run away from her rigid life to her family’s wood where she accidentally discovers the Tuck Family. Winnie lives a life of adventure as she befriends the charming, but broken family. But after getting everything she hoped for, her life back home starts to feel difficult to leave behind. Now she must choose between this new and exciting life she always dreamed of or returning to the seemingly boring life she ran away from.

The show features 72 ALT Academy students from ages 5-18. It is directed by Academy Director Mikayla Garren. Music Director Brandon Bellar and Choreographer Beth Alexander lend their talents as well. Tana Roberson serves as the scenic designer and Kaleena Nite and Amber Morgan costume the cast.

The show will run from March 5th to April 3rd at the Allen Shankles Mainstage in the Amarillo Little Theatre at 2019 Civic Circle. Tickets are $18 for ages 12 and up, and $15 for kids under 12. You can reserve your tickets by phone at (806)355-9991 or online at www.amarillolittletheatre.org.