Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Stolen Auto Day – 2016 Volkswagen Jetta

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is requesting help locating a 2016 white Volkswagen Jetta for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

This vehicle was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Steeplechase on Wednesday Sept. 23.

It should display Texas license plate MHY-3662 and the last six of the VIN are 344282.

The vehicle had a NWTH sticker on the lower left corner of the back window.

Tips regarding the location of this vehicle or the person who stole it should be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 tips app.

Tips leading to the recovery and/or arrest of the suspect, according to APD, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds citizens to, “Say It Here”.

