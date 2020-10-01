Amarillo College to launch new CEO Council and the Adams Earn & Learn Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College will host a kick-off event today (Oct. 1) at 9:15 a.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall, in order to launch the Adams Earn & Learn Program.

According to the college, the Adams Earn & Learn program is a new work-based learning initiative that will be supported by the new CEO Council.

Applications to the program, which will pair Amarillo talent with participating local businesses through apprenticeships, open Oct. 2.

For more information on the program, the college advises to visit the website.

Founding members of the CEO Council, including co-chairs Jorge Ramirez and Jerry Rohane, will join Dr. Lowery-Hart for the event.

