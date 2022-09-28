AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready to fire up those grills, because the Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook-off is almost here.

Teams from around the area will gather to show off some of the best barbecue, including all the trimmings and ice-cold beverages. They will also feature live music from Insufficient Funds and teams will compete for awards in the corporate, armature, and professional divisions for ribs, brisket, and other meats. The chamber barbecue is also a great place to network and meet people from around the Amarillo area.

It will be Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the south parking lot at the Tri-state fairgrounds. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate. Tickets include all you can eat, drink, and network. You can buy tickets at any Panhandle Tickets outlet, including the Civic Center Box Office, any United Supermarket, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk, or by calling (806) 378-3096, or online at panhandletickets.com.