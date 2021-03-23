Amarillo Botanical Gardens Mad Hatter’s Ball is this weekend

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting their Mad Hatter’s Ball this Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Mad Hatter’s Ball is an evening of live music by Moon Dog, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, comedians from Yellow City Comedy, and silent auctions and raffles from local businesses. You can also have your picture taken by a professional photographer with Alice in Wonderland decorations. Wear your craziest hat, decorate a commemorative hat for yourself, or just come as you are.

Tickets are $60 each or $500 for a table of up to 8.

You can get tickets through the Amarillo Botanical Gardens website or by calling 806-352-6513.