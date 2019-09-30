Age-based rewards

Those first report cards are due to come home soon. And some experts say rewarding your children when they do well might prove beneficial.

No matter your income, Menninger Clinic Psychologist Alton Bozeman says you can come up with a reward system for your children that doesn’t have to break the bank.

Meaning, if your little one did all their homework all week, they can accumulate something like tickets or tokens, and each one equals maybe 10 minutes of screen time they can collect on weekends.

By high school, the reward can be more allowance-based and less frequent than weekly homework requirements.

Bozeman said to consider what you already pay for and make them earn it.

He says the hardest part might not be getting your kid on board but other family members. He says to let grandparents, aunts and uncles in on the new behavior plan so that your kids aren’t getting 20’s under the table from grandma