Adoptable puppies named after Taco Bell items

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (FOX NEWS) – These puppies are really giving the internet something to taco’ bout.

Meet gordita, quesarito, doritos loco, crunchwrap supreme, cinnamon twist and bellegrande.

Sound familiar?

That’s because they are each named after popular Taco Bell menu items.

The puppies are part of a big litter born in Oklahoma City.

Their mom’s name is Taco Belle, so when she gave birth to nine puppies, her owners decided to continue the taco tradition.

The little pups are now looking for forever homes.

But, you better act fast if you want to wrap one up.

Some of the pooches have already been adopted.