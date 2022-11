AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo, you’ve got another star!

Taylor Page Henderson started acting when she was just five years old at the Amarillo Little Theatre, and fell in love with it through the years.

She recently had the role in “Hocus Pocus 2”, as the younger version of Winifred Sanderson, played by the legendary Bette Midler.

Oh yeah, she’s only 15 years old!

Our own Roushell Hamilton Jr. had the chance to catch up with this rising star.