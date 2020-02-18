8-year-old hosts Target themed birthday party at local store

(FOX NEWS) — A young girl in Georgia is such a big Target fan she decided to host her birthday party there.

Eight-year-old Brayden’s family says she’ll use any excuse to go to Target so for her birthday that’s where she wanted to go.

Brayden and her friends took over the Camp Creek Target in Atlanta using the store as their playground.

The girl’s all wearing target uniforms had a scavenger hunt, got to eat popcorn, hot dogs and slushies and there was even a Target themed cake!

