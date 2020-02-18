8-year-old hosts Target themed birthday party at local store

A young girl in Atlanta holds a Target-themed birthday party at a local store complete with Target uniforms

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — A young girl in Georgia is such a big Target fan she decided to host her birthday party there.

Eight-year-old Brayden’s family says she’ll use any excuse to go to Target so for her birthday that’s where she wanted to go.

Brayden and her friends took over the Camp Creek Target in Atlanta using the store as their playground.

The girl’s all wearing target uniforms had a scavenger hunt, got to eat popcorn, hot dogs and slushies and there was even a Target themed cake!

