7th graders protest with tampon cookies

When a school's principal wouldn't offer free tampons in the bathroom, some seventh graders took to protesting in a unique way.

(FOX NEWS) — Some seventh-grade students are serving up a powerful message to their community.

At one middle school, a group of girls asked the administration for free tampons to be offered in the bathrooms.

However, the principal refused the request saying the girls would “abuse the privilege.”

The kids wanted to find a unique way to express their disagreement so they whipped up a batch of tampon cookies.

Each cookie has red and white frosting with a single string attached to give them a realistic look.

Thousands of people on Twitter are eating it up applauding the young girls for standing up for themselves.