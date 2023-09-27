AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Valerie and Jim Kiper Joined Today in Amarillo on Wednesday morning and discussed their upcoming second annual Amarillo Kiper Golf Tournament on Oct. 9. The tournament is to help honor and raise funds for those diagnosed with ALS.

Registration for the tournament will open before the event from 10:30 a.m until 12 p.m. The tournament will then follow at 4502 Fairway Dr. at La Paloma Course at Tascosa Golf Club, on Oct. 9. Dinner, music, and awards will also be available after the tournament.

Proceeds will go to the Team Gleason Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that supports those living with ALS by providing innovative technology and equipment as well as empowering an improved life experience.

Valerie Kiper is in the Regional Dean of Texas Tech School of Nursing-Amarillo Campus. She was diagnosed with ALS in December 2020 and was given the service of Voice and Message Banking through Team Gleason, allowing a synthetic version of her voice to be created using recordings.

Valerie is also an accomplished nurse with over four decades in the profession and she has been named a top 25 nurse. In addition, she has also been honored with three different scholarships in her name.

To find out more about the Team Gleason Foundation, click here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.