1st day of school for Amarillo ISD

Registration for school year 2019-2020 has concluded. Please contact your campus for assistance.

Classes begin on August 13, 2019.



High school families will be able to submit many back-to-school registration forms online through their skyward family access account. High school families must have registered for a skyward family access account in order to use the online forms during the open enrollment period. Contact your campus to set up a skyward family access account or to reset your password, if needed.

Skyward family access

Although the registration process will be streamlined due to the online option, all high school students will need to report to their school during the in-person registration dates to receive class schedules and finalize registration. High school students who cannot come to registration at the assigned time or who did not attend school in amarillo last year should call the school they will attend and make an appointment.

Needed documents:

For all high school school students, new and returning, proof of residency is required.

Please bring one of the following:

Current utility bill (this includes water, gas, electric, or cable/satellite.

Phone bills and cell phone bills will not be accepted as proof of residence. Driver’s license will not be accepted as proof of residence.)

A recent (within the last 60 days) Rent receipt, or a current lease or rental agreement.

The most recent mortgage statement, copy of a tax return, or tax receipt showing homeownership, or a contract to build or purchase a house.

Parents/guardians of high school students who are new to AISD should bring all of the following:

Birth certificate or certified copy

Immunization records

Social security card (if available)

Meal eligibility benefits: Parents can apply for meal eligibility benefits, and check the status of meal benefits applications, by logging into your www.Schoolcafe.Com/amarilloisd account (opens in a new window).

View the meal eligibility benefits overview video (video opens in a new window) For a quick glance at how to apply for meal benefits, and then view the meal eligibility benefits pdf for a step-by-step guide.

If you need assistance in creating a school cafe account, logging into an existing school cafe account, or assistance with the meal eligibility benefits application process, please call school cafe support at 1-855-729-2328 or click the chat button located at the bottom left of the screen at www.Schoolcafe.Com/amarilloisd (opens in a new window).

Amarillo area center for advanced learning

AACAL courses will be listed on a student’s regular schedule from their home campus. AACAL classes are designated with a “c” after the course number. Bus transportation is available to AACAL from each Amarillo ISD high school. Classes will begin on August 13. AACAL back to school night will be August 8. Students who attend morning classes will come at 6 p.M. And students who attend afternoon classes will come at 7:15 p.M.