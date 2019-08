A 125-year-old dime just sold for $1.32 million

(CNN) – A rare dime just sold for more than a million dollars.

Here’s a look at the 10-cent piece.

It’s an 1894’s Barber dime, one of only 24 ever made.

Only nine are known to still exist.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries says the coin sold at auction last week for $1.32-million-dollars.

Dell Loy Hansen — the owner of the Real Salt Lake MLS team and an avid coin-collector was the winning bidder.

Another 189’s dime sold in 2016 to an anonymous buyer for almost two-million-dollars.