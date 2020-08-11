103-year-old woman fulfilling bucket list with tattoo and motorcycle ride

(CNN) — Call her the biker granny.
A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday!
Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home.
She says weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted a tat.
The grandmother got a tattoo of a frog the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.
The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champ and he didn’t see her flinch once.
She says she absolutely loves her new ink.
After the tattoo, Pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Albuquerque police fatally shoot 2 imen n separate incidents
- Refugee who threatened Lubbock church shooting charged with gun crime
- “Lucky Penny” Comes Home
- Potter County Sheriff’s Office looking for stabbing suspect
- What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: “It’s like losing Christmas”