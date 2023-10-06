AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sandy Langen with the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle joined Today in Amarillo on Friday morning to talk about the organization’s West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament.

The tournament will be held on Oct. 14 and 15 at Southeast Ball Park at 4301 S. Osage St, Amarillo with the games set to begin at 8 a.m.

Games will follow USSSA rules for men’s competitive, men’s rec, and coed divisions. Teams are required to bring their own game balls and turn in a completed roster of no more than 20 players (ages 18+) with a signed waiver and released liability form.

Registration for the tournament is $325 per team and the deadline to register is 12 a.m. on Friday. The price is set at $400 for teams who register after the deadline. Those interested can register a team on the 100 Club website here.

