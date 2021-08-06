Today in Amarillo anchors Jason and Ally try out tennis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today in Amarillo Anchors, Jason Britsch and Ally Coscetti, took to the courts for another quick competition.

However, at the professional level, as the 2020 Summer Olympic games continue, well-known names like Naomi Osaka.

According to the Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire, Osaka cited pressure in her unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The article goes on to say, Osaka had talked earlier that week about how “happy” she was to be playing again. That came after she announced in May going into the French Open that she wouldn’t speak to reporters at that tournament, saying those interactions create doubts for her. Then, after her first-round victory in Paris, she skipped the mandatory news conference. Osaka was fined $15,000 and — surprisingly — publicly reprimanded by those in charge of Grand Slam tournaments, who said she could be suspended if she kept avoiding the media.

Osaka sat out Wimbledon, too. AP stated that the Tokyo Games marked her return to competition.

“I’ve taken long breaks before and I’ve managed to do well,” said Osaka, who initially did not comment after her loss, then came back out and met with a small group of reporters. “I’m not saying that I did bad right now, but I do know that my expectations were a lot higher.”

“I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to cope with that pressure, so that’s the best that I could have done in this situation.”