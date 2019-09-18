Today’ Celebrity Birthdays: September 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Six weeks after the shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that left 22 dead and two dozen more injured, Judge Angie Juarez Barrill of the 346th District Court has officially been assigned the capital murder case against suspect Patrick Crusius.

Judge Barrill was assigned the case Tuesday afternoon during a random automation process. At the request of the District Attorney's Office last week, the District Clerk agreed to allow state prosecutors and defense attorneys to be present when Crusius' indictment was entered into the District Clerk's system Tuesday, which then randomly assigned a case number and judge.