TOADS talks about their shooting competition this weekend

TOADS or Type One Aea Diabetic Support will be having a shooting competition on Satureday, October 12th.

You will be able to shoot sporting clays and there is a dinner with an after party. There will be individual or team shooting, awards, horse races, silent and live auctions, and entertainment by the Cassettes.

It begins at 1 pm and will go “till the party ends”.

1 pm check in

1:30 safety meeting

2 pm clay shoot

5 pm social hour

6 pm horse races

7 pm dinner

8 pm awards and live auction

9 pm silent auction and entertainment

Tickets are $275 per person to shoot (includes two party tickets) Or $1000 for a team of 4. Evening event only tickets are $50 each.