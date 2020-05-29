Titus County crosses 400-case milestone, Lee expects at least 100 more in coming days

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced Friday morning that 34 new coronavirus patients had tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 400.

Judge Lee said that there are larger numbers on the state’s Department of Health website, but he has yet to receive official confirmation from anyone at the state level. He expects when he finally does that the case count will climb to 500.

I have not been provided with an explanation of the test results delay despite our efforts. I’ll will keep you updated as this progresses. Judge Brian Lee

Titus County continues to be the hot spot of East Texas, despite just a population of just over 32,000, according to the Census Bureau. One of the main areas of concern has been the Pilgrim’s Plant in Mt. Pleasant.

No other county has 300 cases of coronavirus confirmed, let alone near 400. Judge Lee expressed his frustration earlier this week about the long wait for test results.

“It’s rapidly going up, we still have a significant amount of outstanding tests that we have not received results from. What we would like to see is numbers coming in a lot more regularly and a lot quicker.”

What also makes Titus County stand out is the large majority of cases are in people under the age of 50, which is an outlier across the country and the world. According to Lee, 65% of cases in the county are in patients younger than 50.

Here is the most recent tally in East Texas: