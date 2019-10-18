Tips for keeping your house clean for flu season

You’ve Got Maids stopped by to talk about how you can keep your house clean during flu season.
Some of the areas you want to clean often because they can easily retain germs are:
- The remote control
- Bathroom towels
- Kitchen counter
- Doorknobs and handles
- Dish sponges
- Kitchen sink
- Toothbrush holder
- Pet bowls and pet toys
- Bathroom faucet handle
- Stove knobs
It is also recommended that you use disinfecting products like wipes, cleaning solutions, and use separate towels to clean different areas of the house like the kitchen and bathrooms.