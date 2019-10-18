Tips for keeping your house clean for flu season

You’ve Got Maids stopped by to talk about how you can keep your house clean during flu season.

Some of the areas you want to clean often because they can easily retain germs are:

The remote control

Bathroom towels

Kitchen counter

Doorknobs and handles

Dish sponges

Kitchen sink

Toothbrush holder

Pet bowls and pet toys

Bathroom faucet handle

Stove knobs

It is also recommended that you use disinfecting products like wipes, cleaning solutions, and use separate towels to clean different areas of the house like the kitchen and bathrooms.