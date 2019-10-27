Tips for keeping safe this winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For many in the panhandle, it seems that winter came a bit early this year.

Several in our region were shocked to see snow falling in October.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, it is something that does not occur too often.

“October is very rare for snow it does happen. it probably would occur once every 10 years,” Douglas Weber, Senior Forecaster, stated.

Our area received about 5 1/2 inches of snowfall.

“The normal seasonal average for Amarillo is about roughly 17, 18 inches so in one swoop we’ve gotten almost a third of our average seasonal amount,” Weber, Senior Forecaster, said.

Pictures and videos poured in, something the National Weather Service said helps them to better serve the community.

“It helps us fine-tune the forecast. have we let people know the appropriate amount? do we need to adjust our messaging ?”Weber said.

Part of what the National Weather Service does is help to keep people safe by informing them of weather conditions ahead of time.

With heavy snowfall, safety is key.

“I also recommend that you always have a winter preparedness plan. weather it’s keeping a special kit in your car that will have water, non-perishable food items, things like that,” Weber explained.

Weber also recommended people take precautions before hitting the road.

“Let your loved ones know where you might be going, if there’s winter weather coming at least have a line of communication so they know you’ve gotten from point A to point B,” Weber stated.

The National Weather Service also recommends to try and keep up with the forecast before you leave your house.