Timeline: Protest in Central El Paso grows tense

News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso Police announced road closures ahead of Sunday night’s anticipated protest at El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park with a march to EPPD headquarters around 6:45 p.m.

Follow our live blog below through Sunday’s planned protest:

10:20 p.m. — Crowds at the El Paso Police Headquarters are beginning to disperse, though a few peaceful protesters remain. There are still small groups at Memorial Park, but there is no longer a large crowd gathered.

9:39 p.m. — EPPD Officer injured at Memorial Park. The extent of their injuries is unknown, ambulance requested to the scene.

9:17 p.m. — Things remain tense at El Paso Police Headquarters and Memorial Park after a group of protesters face off with police.

8:20 p.m. EPPD backup in riot gear arrives as things remain tense near Memorial Park.

8:14 p.m. – EPPD says some protesters surrounded an officer and threw bottles at a motor officer. The situation was diffused after police in riot gear took a knee with protesters.

8:05 p.m. BREAKING: El Paso Police report multiple officers being assaulted at locations around Memorial Park. Additional assistance requested from Texas DPS.

7:35 p.m. – Protesters begin a peaceful return to Memorial Park after protesting in front of EPPD Headquarters on Montana Avenue and Raynor.

7:10 p.m. — Crowd of at about 1,000 protesters at Police HQ on Montana Avenue. Protesters are peaceful.

6:55 p.m. – Protesters are arriving at EPPD Headquarters and are blocking Montana Avenue.

6:44 p.m. — Dozens gather at El Paso Police Department ahead of the separate group arriving from the park.

6:31 p.m. – Protesters recall the death of Sgt. James Brown who died in the El Paso County Jail.

6:20 p.m. – Program of Sunday’s protest released by organizers

  • 6 p.m.: Start at Memorial Park with a Vigil to memorialize lives lost, time for speakers
  • 6:30-6:38: Moment of Silence (8 minutes, 45 seconds, the length the officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck)
  • 6:45 pm: March together towards the police substation
  • 7:00 pm: Protest at the substation
  • 7:45 pm: Walk back to Memorial Park together

6 p.m. – Hundreds of people arrived at Memorial Park to begin Sunday’s protest.

5:50 p.m. – Protesters tell KTSM they’re wanting to be an example of communities coming together

5:14 p.m. – Protesters begin arriving at Memorial Park; protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

5 p.m. – KTSM looks ahead to Sunday night’s protest

4:20 p.m. EPPD announce the closure of Raynor Street in front of police headquarters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss