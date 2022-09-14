WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time.

The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were possibly injured.

“We’re staff for 17 officers and we have 15 security guards. And so we make sure that we, you know, spread our officers and security guards around the district,” says David Williams, Waco ISD Police Chief.

At 2:02 p.m. officers were on scene.

“We were able to in a coordinated response with them and our officers and other law enforcement agencies in McLennan County,” says Williams.

The district started making calls and texts to parents at 2:23 describing the situation at Waco High School and that the surrounding campuses were on a secure hold.

Waco PD received a report of a shooting in a classroom at a Waco High. At this time, that does not appear to be credible, however, law enforcement is in the process of clearing the building. pic.twitter.com/bTgwihtVXc — Waco ISD (@WacoISD) September 13, 2022

“We all practice the same alert and alert is advance law enforcement, rapid response training,” says Williams.

At 2:47 p.m. , the district sent a text to Waco High School families and employees that there was no active threat on campus, and families were sent to the base to reunite with their children.

At 3:20 p.m. the secure hold at surrounding campuses were lifted.

By 3:48 p.m., parents received a call that the threat was a hoax and the campus was safe.

The students started evacuating the building at 3:50 p.m. By 4:37 p.m., the last student had exited the building.

“We’re going to respond to every incident as if it’s the truth and until we’re able to prove otherwise,” says Williams.

In response to Tuesday’s incident, Waco ISD wants to remind parents the importance of updating their contact information on Frontline, so parents can get updates on their child’s campuses.