Tim McGraw shirtless fish pic has fans talking

What big fish?!

That’s what fans are saying about Tim McGraw’s shirtless pic on Instagram.

The country star shared this photo Tuesday to brag about his big catch, but that’s not what’s catching people’s eyes.

“I can count about six other reasons…”

They were not shy in the comments section about his fit physique.

One person said, “nice, and the fish is pretty impressive too.”

Another woman said she was sweating!

McGraw is 52.

He has three daughters with his wife and fellow country singer Faith Hill.