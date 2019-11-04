TikTok faces national security investigation

The government is launching a national security probe into the popular app TikTok over concerns the Beijing-based company is censoring politically sensitive content.

The committee on foreign investment is reviewing the Chinese-owned app over concerns it may be censoring politically sensitive content.

TikTok’s owner bought musical.ly for one billion dollars two years ago, and is now being used by nearly one and a half billion people worldwide.

Over the past few weeks, lawmakers have been calling for a closer look into how the company stores personal data.

There are also reports the app is increasingly popular with terrorist organizations, and may pose a national security risk.

TikTok says it’s working with regulators to avoid being forced to divest the company.