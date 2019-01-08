News

Tidying Up Could Lower Your Stress Levels

Posted: Jan 08, 2019

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 01:04 PM CST

It may be time to clean up a little.

Experts say clearing away clutter can be a type of stress relief.

And here's the interesting part, even watching someone else organize their home can have a cathartic effect.

Which may explain the popularity of that new Netflix show "Tidying Up." 
 

