Ticket Pits Principal Vs. Police

(WFMJ/NBC News) A parking ticket has pitted an Ohio elementary principal against her school’s resource officer.



“The resource officer had given a number of verbal warnings over a period of time to the principal of the facility to not park in a handicap designated area,” said city law director Greg Hicks.



But Hicks says the principal at Jefferson Elementary defied officer Adam Chinchic’s warning, and on Tuesday, parked there again.



When Chinchic issued her a ticket, she contacted school administration officials, who had security escort Chinchic from the premises.



Currington says that Google Earth image shows the principal’s car parked between two handicapped spaces; an area for elevators on handicap-accessible vehicles.



Ohio Revised Code indicates that hatched area is still off limits for parking.



Currington says the principal believed she was in the right, but many officials including Hicks disagree.



“If the principal thinks she can park wherever she wishes, what signal does that give to the kids? Whenever you reach a certain status in life, you don’t have to follow the rules anymore,” Currington said.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2QAlMZr