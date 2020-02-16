Three Star Memorial Roping event kicks off this weekend

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Three Star Memorial Roping event kicked off Saturday, 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

After check-ins, they started with an open-breakaway roping competition.

Later in the evening, they moved on to open breakaway short-go-round roping.

The proceeds from the event go toward West Texas A&M University’s rodeo team.

“It’s really awesome getting to go to school here and getting to help out with something like this because it does mean a lot to a lot of people the meaning behind all of it and getting to raise the money for our rodeo,” Shelby Espenson, a volunteer stated.

If you missed any of today’s action the event will continue tommorow

On Sunday, they will feature the 14 to 18 girls breakaway, then 14 to 18 boys tie-down.