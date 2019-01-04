Three People Dead, Five Injured in Thursday Crash Near Shamrock
SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - DPS is reporting three people are dead in a Thursday morning wreck on I-40, six miles east of Shamrock.
Officials say Elizabeth Johanson was driving at an unsafe speed for the conditions on East I-40 when she lost control of a 2004 Ford Explorer and drove into westbound traffic. That is when an RV hit the Explorer.
Adam Johanson, Elizabeth Johanson, and a 10-year-old child all died in the wreck.
Officials say three more children were in the Explorer. A 5-year-old and 3-year-old child were airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old injuries were treated and released at a Shamrock hospital.
The driver and passenger in the RV were not injured.
Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
