Three men federally charged with gun and drug crimes after Friday incident in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas announced Monday that three alleged drug traffickers in Pampa, including the alleged local president of the Bandidos, have been charged with gun and drug crimes.

According to a news release, the three charged on Monday were 31-year-old Tracey Dylan Cain, 43-year-old Jason Mulanax and 23-year-old Erik Gutierrez. They were all charged “via criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.”







All three made their initial appearances in federal court Monday afternoon after the men were arrested Friday in Pampa. All three were detained Monday “based upon dangerousness and risk of flight,” the release stated.

In Cain’s home, officials state that large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy, and marijuana were recovered, as well as large amounts of money and firearms. The release stated that Cain barricaded himself inside his home and refused to cooperate with officers Friday.

Officials also found drugs, money and firearms in the homes of both Gutierrez and Mulanax. According to the release, both Gutierrez and Mulanax, who was previously identified as the alleged local Bandidos president, admitted to selling drugs and named Cain as their supplier.

According to the release, the three men face up to life in federal prison if they are convicted.