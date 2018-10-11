Three area small businesses Honored Today

Small businesses are the heart of the Amarillo economy as they provide the excellent products and services that grow our community. 

Three of the area’s largest buyers, Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC Pantex, the City of Amarillo, and West Texas A&M University, along with America’s Small Business Development Center at West Texas A&M University, honored three local small businesses at the Amarillo Small Business Partnership Awards Ceremony. 

“Each year, we highlight a small business that models the CNS values – integrity, trust, respect, teamwork, and excellence,” said Ryan Johnston, Pantex Small Business Program manager. 

Speakers include leaders from each sponsoring organization and Amarillo City Council member Elaine Hays.  

