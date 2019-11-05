Three Amarillo ISD schools placed on temporary lockout this afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three Amarillo schools were on a temporary lockout this afternoon.
According to Amarillo ISD, officials got a report that some juveniles were waiting off-campus to fight with a student at Travis Middle School as school was being dismissed.
Amarillo ISD said there was a concern one of the individuals might be armed.
The district said both Travis schools and Whittier Elementary were placed on a temporary lockout while Amarillo Police searched for the suspects, and was later lifted once police felt there was no longer a threat.
Amarillo ISD said in a statement:
Safety is always the highest priority, and this situation serves as a good reminder for parents, students and staff members that if you see something suspicious or concerning, to always say something about it. We have already notified parents at the campuses and want to thank them for their patience and support as we followed our security measures to ensure the safety of our schools and students.Holly Shelton | Communications Program Director