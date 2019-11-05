Three Amarillo ISD schools placed on temporary lockout this afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three Amarillo schools were on a temporary lockout this afternoon.

According to Amarillo ISD, officials got a report that some juveniles were waiting off-campus to fight with a student at Travis Middle School as school was being dismissed.

Amarillo ISD said there was a concern one of the individuals might be armed.

The district said both Travis schools and Whittier Elementary were placed on a temporary lockout while Amarillo Police searched for the suspects, and was later lifted once police felt there was no longer a threat.

Amarillo ISD said in a statement: