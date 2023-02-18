WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 7:04 this morning Waco Fire Department received a call about a possible entrapment at the apartment complex.

Crews arrived 4 minutes later at 7:08 with heavy fire conditions coming from the second floor of building 342. A second alarm came shortly after.

Albert Melendez saw the fire first and immediately called police. He rushed over to the burning building adjacent to his home in order to wake his neighbors in danger.

Albert Melendez’s son, Daniel, considers his father a hero.

“If anything, he’s a hero. You know, God, God works in many ways. And this was the way God worked. There was a reason he came out this morning and he saw it going on. He saved lives.” – MELENDEZ

At the scene there were a total of 37 personnel, 9 firetrucks, 1 ambulance and several police units. 24 people were displaced with 12 of them being children. Red Cross management is helping these families find alternative housing.

Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Guillory says that the fire is considered accidentla and there was no criminal intent.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. More updates to come as the investigation develops.