Thomas Michael Dixon back in custody; judge revokes his bond

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thomas Michael Dixon is back in custody after turning himself into Amarillo Police.

A warrant was issued yesterday for his arrest by the 140th District Court of Lubbock County for Capital Murder while Dixon was out on bail.

The judge issued an order stating that he was no longer eligible to be released, and revoked his bond.

Dixon was convicted of hiring a man to kill Dr. Joseph Sonnier of Lubbock, but the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals later reversed the conviction.

Dixon has been out on bond since his conviction was overturned by an appeals court.

