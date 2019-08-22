Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center to Hosting Town Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a Town Hall for Veterans Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall located at 6222 SW 9th Ave., at 5:30 pm.

Additionally, VA staff will hold a “Mission Act 101” training from 4 – 5 p.m. in the same room. Veterans are welcome to attend both.

This is an open forum for Veterans and their families to ask questions and express their ideas to VA leadership. As part of the VA transformation, the Amarillo VA is seeking to improve the Veteran experience by understanding Veteran needs and improving programs to address those needs.