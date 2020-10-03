Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center holds its annual Welcome Home for Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday morning, the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center held their annual Welcome Home for Veterans.

Veterans who participated in this drive-thru event received a bag of resources and donations from several area businesses. Veterans also had the opportunity to get their annual flu shot.

Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Medical Center Director for the Amarillo VA Health Care System said getting these veterans vaccinated for the right now is critical because if you get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, it will be a struggle to treat.

“Every year it is a very critical thing to do. Now with that being said COVID right now is more important. I would underline that importance. It’s not that the flu shot will prevent you from getting COVID, but you don’t want to get COVID and influenza at the same time,” said Dr. Gonzalez.

Dr. Gonzalez said if veterans were not able to make it today for a flu shot, they still have them available at the primary care clinic.

Dr. Gonzalez said they saw more than 100 veterans at Saturday’s event and this week have given the flu vaccination to over 1,000 veterans, not counting appointments.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System said they hope to resume their normal Welcome Home event around Veterans Day next year.

