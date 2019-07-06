Thomas Brown signs vandalized

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Signs that hung in Canadian reading, “Justice for Tom. There is a killer among us,” have been vandalized.
According to the Moms4Tom Facebook post, on July 5, the signs had been vandalized. The words, “There is a killer among us,” have been cut out.
The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying they are investigating the situation and they are asking the public for any information they have.
According to the HCSO, they are looking for camera footage and canvassing the area for evidence.
