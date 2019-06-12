This math formula might be able to predict an actor’s success

A math formula may be able to predict an actor’s career path.

Mathematicians at the Queen Mary University of London say they can map an actor’s ability to stay in the spotlight.

Researchers looked at the year of an actor’s most credited role, then mathematically plotted indicators to an 85 percent certainty if an actor’s most successful year had passed or not.

Most performers had their most successful year near the beginning and 70-percent had careers lasting only a year.

“Comebacks” after being off for long stretches was also rare.