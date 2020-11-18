‘This Is Us’ episode reveals new insights into Kate

(NBC) – “This Is Us” returns with a new episode and fans need to savor it, this one is the last new episode until the first of the year.
Last week’s episode saw Chrissy Metz’s character Kate, continue down an adoption storyline with husband Toby.
But tonight’s episode marks the start of a second storyline for Metz’ character major situation from
her past that comes to light, one even toby isn’t aware of yet.
“I think it’s going to shed a lot of light on why she is the way she is and why she’s been holding on to for so long and how that affects every decision she’s made and how she feels about herself and her father and men, so yeah, there’s a lot to unpack,” said Metz.
“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4 followed by a new episode of “Transplant.”
