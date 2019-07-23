This is the most popular breakfast food

A new poll looks at the early morning eating habits of americans finding a majority of people prefer to wake up, smell the coffee and eat some eggs.

And the title of “America’s favorite breakfast food” goes to eggs.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study revealing 65 percent of people prefer eggs in the morning.

But America’s favorite breakfast food isn’t eaten too often.

Researchers found the average person only eats breakfast roughly three times a week.

Those not opting for eggs are reaching for something a little less substantial.

58 percent of study participants say they only have coffee as their most important meal of the day.

This, while the study also found 13 percent of people say they either rarely eat or never eat breakfast.