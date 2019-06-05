This is the most commonly broken house rule in America

Do you have trouble cleaning up after yourself?

Well, you’re not alone.

A new survey from OnePoll explores how families run their households and the typical house rules Americans live by.

In the study of 2,000 people, saying please and thank you, always be kind, and doing homework before playtime are the top three mottos parents enforce.

While a whopping 85 percent agree that house rules are essential, that doesn’t mean they are always followed.

The most commonly broken chore?

Putting things back where they came from.

The study also shows Americans struggle to keep their phones away from the dinner table.

A majority of parents say technology makes it harder to connect as a family, but only 41 percent forbid devices at the table.

If you want to spend more quality time together, researchers recommend making one hour per week technology-free.