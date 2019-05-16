This is the healthiest way to drink alcohol

Summer is just around the corner which means it’s time to celebrate with some fruity cocktails.

But before you dive into your favorite drink, make sure to keep these health tips in mind.

When it comes to choosing a type of alcohol, red wine might be your best bet.

Studies show the antioxidant-rich alcohol can reduce the risk of depression, cancer, and diabetes.

If you prefer hard liquor, try tequila.

It’s made from a blue agave plant that won’t raise your blood sugar.

But, make sure to keep your calorie count down by avoiding sugary mixers.

Rum is also a good choice if you want to be a health-conscious drinker.

Experts say the spirit can reduce anxiety and fight muscle pain.

For those classy summer evenings, opt for a glass of champagne.

The bubbly wine may boost memory and enhance the quality of your skin.

Whatever your drink of choice, try sticking to one serving per day to maintain a balanced lifestyle.