This is the best way to combat stress

New research suggests a majority of women are taking steps to improve their mental health... With many saying spending time outside is the key to staying calm.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re searching for serenity, you may want to spend more time in the great outdoors.

A new study from “OnePoll” finds nature could be the key to managing your mental health.

Researchers surveying nearly 2,000 women between the ages of 16 and 25 about how they handle stress.

The study finding more than three-fourths try to cure their blues with blue skies.

Participants say being outside helps them deal with the dreaded activities coming with work, such as being cooped up inside and staring at a computer screen for hours.

It doesn’t take long to get those negative feelings to fade away.

The average young woman says they feel calmer after just twenty minutes outside.