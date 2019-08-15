This is how much money Americans spend on snacks

A new poll reveals the average person spends roughly $3,300 each year on tasty treats.

(FOX NEWS) – If you like spending money on food turns out, you’re not alone.

A new survey from onepoll looks at the rise of the foodie phenomenon in America revealing 75 percent of people consider themselves “foodies”.

Other than giving restaurant suggestions and trying out new cuisine, many consumers are willing to drop big bucks to stay up-to-date on the latest food trends.

In fact, four out of 10 people will spend roughly 50 dollars a week on gourmet treats with the average person dishing out more than $3,000 per year on these indulgences.

Other typical traits of foodies include testing out new flavors, creating original recipes and knowing what grub is in season.

The most common characteristic of a food connoisseur?

Hosting dinner parties with lots of appetizers and snacks.