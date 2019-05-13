This is how much coffee you should drink each day

A few cups of coffee a day could keep the doctor away.

Researchers have found the exact amount of coffee you should drink for peak health benefits.

Go ahead and brew another pot.

Not only can drinking coffee be beneficial for your health, but drinking a lot of coffee can be beneficial for your health!

Researchers are saying the perfect amount is five cups a day.

Reducing your risk of a stroke and heart failure and helping you live longer.

But, researchers warn against going beyond five cups citing negative cardiovascular health as your coffee intake continues to

Brew past there with the risk of heart disease increasing by 22 percent after cup six.