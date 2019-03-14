This Is How Many Calories You Burn While You Sleep

Trying to get in shape for the upcoming swimsuit season?

Burning calories may be easier than you think; all you need to do is sleep.

That’s right.

Your body still remains active even while you get some shut-eye speeding up cell repair and cell growth.

Experts talking to Readers Digest say how many calories you burn during this process depend on a few things.

Things like your weight, body temperature, and how long you sleep.

Experts say the average person burns roughly point-four-two calories an hour per pound of their body weight during sleep.