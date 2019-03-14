This Is How Many Calories You Burn While You Sleep
Trying to get in shape for the upcoming swimsuit season?
Burning calories may be easier than you think; all you need to do is sleep.
That’s right.
Your body still remains active even while you get some shut-eye speeding up cell repair and cell growth.
Experts talking to Readers Digest say how many calories you burn during this process depend on a few things.
Things like your weight, body temperature, and how long you sleep.
Experts say the average person burns roughly point-four-two calories an hour per pound of their body weight during sleep.
More Stories
-
GENEVA (AP) - Attacks on Ebola treatment centers in eastern Congo…
-
Xcel is reporting a line worker's death while working in Hereford…
-
Two innocent motorists were killed and multiple undocumented…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-