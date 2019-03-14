News

This Is How Many Calories You Burn While You Sleep

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 08:27 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 08:27 AM CDT

Trying to get in shape for the upcoming swimsuit season?

Burning calories may be easier than you think; all you need to do is sleep.

That’s right.

Your body still remains active even while you get some shut-eye speeding up cell repair and cell growth.

Experts talking to Readers Digest say how many calories you burn during this process depend on a few things.

Things like your weight, body temperature, and how long you sleep.

Experts say the average person burns roughly point-four-two calories an hour per pound of their body weight during sleep. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News