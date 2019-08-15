This is America’s favorite sandwich

The results are in and the nation's top sandwich is grilled cheese with chicken, turkey and roast beef following close behind the classic comfort food.

(FOX NEWS) – If you love to eat grilled cheese, you’re not alone.

The classic comfort food takes the title of America’s favorite sandwich.

This according to a new YouGov survey polling more than 1,000 people.

A whopping 79 percent of Americans say the cheesy treat is their top sandwich choice.

Second place goes to the birds with grilled chicken and turkey sandwiches tying at 75 percent.

Rounding out the top five are two staple deli orders, roast beef and ham.

However, meat isn’t the only thing Americans are munching on.

66 percent of consumers say a simple peanut butter and jelly combination is their preferred lunch.