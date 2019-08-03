This fish may hold the secret to limb regeneration in humans

(FOX NEWS) – A new discovery in the science world proves we might be more similar to fish than we think.

Scientists from Michigan State University revealing humans have the same limb regeneration genes as garfish.

Like many other reptiles, this freshwater fish has the ability to regrow entire body parts.

Now, researchers say humans share the same genes used by garfish to reconstruct certain bones within their fins.

This could mean we once had the ability to regenerate our arms and legs, but, lost the trait as we evolved.

Scientists behind the study say more research is needed, but, this could pave the way for creating regenerative therapy in humans.