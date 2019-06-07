This company will pay you to use a flip phone for a week

Still stuck in the stone age?

An internet company may want to hire you.

Frontier bundles is looking for someone to swap their smartphone for a flip phone.

If you make it through one whole week without cheating, the internet and cellphone provider will pay you $1,000.

The only catch?

You have to document your entire experience including how long it takes to complete daily tasks such as texting and checking email.

The company will give the brave soul a physical map, a phone book, and a couple 90’s CDs as a survival kit.

If you’re up for the flip phone challenge, head to frontierbundles.com to apply.